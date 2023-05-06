Loves Arsenal and the Los Angeles Clippers, so his loyalty can never be questioned. This guy has been through enough sports trauma for one lifetime.

The Philadelphia Phillies had a 2022 season for the ages, even if they failed to triumph over the Houston Astros in the World Series. Led by Bryce Harper, who has been on the receiving end of plenty of criticisms over the years, the Phillies took on one challenge after another and almost conquered each and every one of them. Now in 2023, with the addition of Trea Turner, the Phillies are looking to build off of that and get over the hump to win the franchise’s first championship since 2008.

However, the Phillies’ 2023 campaign did not get off to the best of starts. They not only lost Rhys Hoskins to a season-ending knee injury, but they would also begin the season without the services of Harper, who had to undergo Tommy John surgery on his ailing elbow. But thankfully for the Phillies, Harper did not have to miss much time.

Bryce Harper missed the Phillies’ first 30 games of the season, returning to the lineup against the Los Angeles Dodgers at Dodger Stadium on May 2. The Phillies proceeded to lose their first two games with Harper back, although that did not sour the Phillies fans’ perception of Harper at all, who greeted their returning slugger with a hero’s welcome during his return to Citizens Bank Park on Friday against the Boston Red Sox.

1st at bat in Philly for Bryce Harper since coming back from Tommy John surgery Standing Ovation for the Absolute Legend @BarstoolPhilly pic.twitter.com/kN1nbZwmyw — Barstool Sports (@barstoolsports) May 5, 2023

Seeing Harper bask in the adulation of Phillies fans is simply a sight to behold, and he has certainly been deserving of this kind of praise after his admirable performances last season in the face of injury. He powered through his injured UCL for almost all of 2022, and he also had to recover from a broken thumb.

At the moment, Bryce Harper’s return could not have come at a more opportune time for the reigning World Series runner-up. The Phillies have needed a boost for quite some time now, and although they have lost their first three games with Harper back in the lineup, they are a much more dangerous team to face with the 30-year old slugger in the lineup.

And it’s not like Harper is showing signs of rust, as he turned in an electric performance against the Dodgers despite the Phillies’ loss on Wednesday.

The Phillies take on the Red Sox once again tomorrow night at 7:15 PM E.T. as they look to snap their five-game losing streak.