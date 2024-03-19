The Philadelphia Phillies added a notable pickup to their roster back in February when they signed utility infielder Whit Merrifield to a one-year deal worth $8 million. That transaction also probably would not have happened if not for Bryce Harper reaching out to the veteran, according to Philadelphia President of Baseball Operations Dave Dombrowski (h/t Dave Dombrowski).
Phillies star Bryce Harper's role in the signing of White Merrifield
Dombrowski said that Harper asked him if he could contact Merrifield in the offseason. Harper's proactiveness could might have helped the Phillies convince Merrifield to put ink on paper and join them for the 2024 MLB campaign.
“It shows how we're all in this together, Dombrowski said. “Bryce Harper is probably going to be here longer than me.”
Dombrowski also said that Harper made sure that he was not alienating the front office.
“Bryce once respectfully said, ‘If you think I'm overstepping my bounds please tell me.'”
Merrifield is coming off an All-Star campaign in the 2023 MLB season when he was still with the Toronto Blue Jays. He batted .272/.318/.382 in 2023 with 11 home runs and 67 RBIs. Merrifield did better in the first half of the season than after the All-Star break, but in any case, he is now going to be helping the Phillies get over the hump.
The Phillies are coming off another deep run in the postseason. After reaching the World Series in 2022 (lost to the Houston Astros) and the National League Championship Series in 2023 (lost to the Arizona Diamondbacks), the Phillies are looking to seriously contend again for the ultimate goal in the big league. The Phillies have not won the World Series since 2008 when they defeated the Tampa Bay Rays in five games in that year's Fall Classic.
In an interview after he agreed to a deal with the Phillies, Merrifield also revealed why he chose to take his talents to the City of Brotherly Love after spending two years with the Blue Jays.
“It checked a lot of boxes for me,” Merrifield said, per the Associated Press (h/t CBS News).
“The reputation of this team and this clubhouse gets around. Watching some of these playoff games in Philadelphia, I wanted to be a part of it. I'm really thrilled,” Merrifield added.