Trea Turner is back! The shortstop endured a difficult start to the 2023 season, but Turner has found his footing over the past month. Perhaps it was a coincidence, but Turner turned a corner after Philadelphia Phillies fans gave him a standing ovation despite his previous struggles. Turner was asked by Ken Rosenthal of FOX Sports about the Phillies fans on Saturday.

“That was big,” Turner said. “They picked me up and I played a lot better and helped the team out quite a bit. Hopefully we can keep that rolling.”

Rosenthal then asked Turner about Bryce Harper, who returned from Tommy John surgery in May. Harper took some time to re-find his power after returning from the surgery, but he's also heated up over the past month.

“It reminded me of 2015 when he won his first MVP,” Turner said of Harper's impressive August. “Lot of extra-base hits, lot of just good at-bats.”

Trea Turner helping Phillies amid playoff push

The Phillies narrowly snuck into the playoffs in 2022. However, all they needed was a chance. Philadelphia went on to stun the National League and reach the World Series. Despite losing to the Houston Astros in the 2022 Fall Classic, Philadelphia's future was bright.

Then, the Phillies signed a star by the name of Trea Turner in the offseason. He immediately excited fans with his superb performance in the World Baseball Classic for Team USA. However, as aforementioned, Turner struggled to get things going early in the 2023 regular season.

Now that Turner is back on track, he and the Phillies are trending in a positive direction. Philadelphia will need their stars to continue leading the charge down the stretch and into the postseason.

They will probably go into October as an NL Wild Card team once again, as their odds of catching the Atlanta Braves in the NL East are slim. But the wild card wasn't an issue last year and it likely won't cause problems again with Trea Turner and Bryce Harper on fire amid the team's playoff push.