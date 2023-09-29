For many Philadelphia Phillies fans, seeing Bryce Harper at the plate is a good enough reason to attend a game. So imagine the disappointment when Harper is ejected over what the internet agrees is a horrible call. Bit of a raw deal, unless you are the lucky fan who got an epic consolation prize on Thursday night.

10-year-old Hayden Dorfman had to watch his favorite player exit the game against the Pittsburgh Pirates prematurely. But he did leave Citizens Bank Park with Harper's batting helmet after the slugger tossed it into the stands, courtesy of The Philadelphia Inquirer's Alex Coffey.

In the bottom of the third inning, Harper was ejected by Angel Hernandez (who else?) following a check swing call on a 3-2 count that Harper did not seem to care for. Harper began jawing at Hernandez, who was serving as the third base ump. Hernandez ejected Harper, who then proceeded to walk all the way down the left side of the infield to get his money's worth yelling at Hernandez.

As he approached the Phillies dugout to make his exit, Harper lofted his batting helmet high up in the air and into the stands. Dorfman was the lucky fan who came up with the helmet, and he was approached by security shortly after.

Harper was not only happy to provide the souvenir, he wanted to sign it for the youngster. Despite an abbreviated appearance from Harper, Dorfman described the night as “the best baseball game he’s ever been to.”

The Phillies lost the game, 3-2. Dorfman won the night with one of the best ballgame giveaways ever. And hey, Philly is still playoff bound. Not a bad night.