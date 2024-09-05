Philadelphia Phillies star Bryce Harper exited the team's 4-2 win over the Toronto Blue Jays on Wednesday after getting hit by a pitch. Harper provided an update on his status after the game, via MLB.com.

“I feel good. I feel fine,” Harper said.

Harper's message, although brief, is encouraging. The outfielder-turned-first baseman has dealt with injury trouble at times over the years, but he has still played in 123 games so far in 2024. The 31-year-old is in the middle of another strong season, as he is currently slashing .282/372/.521/.893 across 539 plate appearances.

Harper recently addressed other injury concerns he has dealt with in 2024. The Phillies slugger admitted that his wrist and elbow have been bothering him.

“I don’t want to make excuses for what I do,” Harper said on August 30, via Todd Zolecki of MLB.com. “You know what I’m saying? I’ve just got to get through it. Hopefully it gets better, rather than getting worse. [The wrist’s] finally getting to the point where I feel like it’s turning a corner. My elbow is just, like, there.”

Reason for concern?

Again, Harper has been able to avoid missing too much time this season. He was selected to his eighth career All-Star team and has continued to produce at a high level. Harper will not win the National League MVP Award with Shohei Ohtani recording jaw-dropping numbers, but the Phillies star is still playing quite well despite some inconsistency in recent action.

But is there reason for concern? Wednesday's injury scare was just the latest issue for Harper as he continues to battle various injuries. The good news is that none of his other injuries are keeping him off the field. But one has to wonder if they are limiting his ceiling.

Harper still managed to hit .298 with two home runs in August. He obviously expects more output from a power standpoint, but Harper still seems to be swinging the bat well overall.

The MLB season is long, however. The grind of a 162-game slate to go along with playoffs can negatively impact one's performance. Harper understands what it takes to prepare for the postseason given his experience, but his various injuries will be worth monitoring nonetheless.

What to expect from Bryce Harper in September and October

Even an injured Bryce Harper is better than most players in MLB. The once highly-regarded prospect has blossomed into a future Hall of Famer.

As long as Harper does not need to miss time, he will be fine moving forward. There aren't many players in the league who handle pressure better than Harper. He seems to live for the big moments.

Phillies fans can expect Harper to tear the cover off the baseball in October once the playoffs get underway. Doubting him is an extremely risky thing to do.

Philadelphia currently holds a seven-game lead in the National League East. Barring a complete collapse the Phillies will win the division. And with Bryce Harper leading the way, Philadelphia will be among the most dangerous teams in the playoffs.