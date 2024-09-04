Philadelphia Phillies slugger Bryce Harper was hit in the first inning of Wednesday's against the Toronto Blue Jays by pitcher Bowden Francis, and he left the game with a left elbow contusion, according to Alex Coffey of The Philadelphia Inquirer.

Bryce Harper will be evaluated further, and hopefully it will not be revealed as anything more than a contusion. The Phillies would not want to lose Harper at this point in the season with the postseason approaching. Philadelphia has plenty of sluggers, but he is arguably the best of the group.

It will be worth monitoring his status, as it could change the outlook on the playoffs if there is any kind of significant injury. For now, the fact that it is just said to be a contusion is positive.

Harper was batting third and playing first base in the game, and he was replaced by Edmundo Sosa in the lineup, who moved over to third base. Kody Clemens, who was slated to play third base to start the game, moved over to first base after Harper left the game.

The Phillies are trying to pick up their 83rd win of the season before heading to Miami to play a four-game series against the Marlins this weekend. They still have a stranglehold on the National League East division, and can lock up that division with a few more weeks of solid play. The lead over the Atlanta Braves and New York Mets has dwindled a bit, but the Phillies are still in a good position.

Bryce Harper's impact for the Phillies

The Phillies have a powerful lineup, perhaps the best in the league, but when looking at the statistics, it is very clear that Harper is the most important bat in the lineup.

On the season, Harper is batting .282 with a .371 on-base percentage with 26 home runs, good for a 143 wRC+, which leads the Phillies, according to FanGraphs. He is firmly atop of the wRC+ leaderboard for the Phillies when it comes to players who play every day. Kyle Schwarber is at 134, while Trea Turner is at 125 and Alec Bohm is at 121.

Again, it is positive that it has been reported as a contusion. Hopefully Harper does not need to miss much time, if any at all. It will be worth monitoring reports and quotes after the game, and if Harper is back in the lineup for Thursday's game against the Marlins.