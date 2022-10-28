Bryce Harper receives epic World Series challenge from Reggie Jackson

Bryce Harper received a challenge from Mr. October himself, Reggie Jackson. Harper, who’s been the catalyst behind the Philadelphia Phillies’ 2022 playoff success, is preparing to lead the Phillies in the World Series. But Jackson said this is only the beginning for him, per The Philadelphia Inquirer.

“I know Bryce Harper is a good player. I think he’s moved himself up a notch,” Jackson said. “But it won’t matter if it stops. Now it counts. Now it starts. You’ve got to finish.”

Jackson once hit 3 home runs in a World Series game. He’s a legendary World Series figure and MLB Hall of Famer. As good as Reggie Jackson was during the regular season, he is remembered for his postseason heroics.

Bryce Harper will already be remembered by Phillies fans for what he’s accomplished in the 2022 postseason. Harper has certainly tallied his share of clutch hits. However, he can put himself in the history books with an impressive Fall Classic. Everything can come to fruition for a player who was on the cover of Sports Illustrated at just 16 years old.

Bryce Harper demonstrated his flair for the dramatic with an 8th inning home run in Game 5 of the ALCS. His opposite field laser ultimately led the Phillies to a win. Harper got brutally honest on his immediate thoughts following the big home run.

“Man, I just did that,” Harper said following his clutch NLCS homer.

We will see if Bryce Harper can meet Reggie Jackson’s challenge and lead Philadelphia to a World Series win over the Houston Astros.