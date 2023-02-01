After perhaps the greatest career in NFL history that spanned 23 seasons, Tom Brady announced his retirement … again. The Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback made the announcement through a video that rocked the NFL world on Wednesday morning.

Brady broke the news on Twitter:

Truly grateful on this day. Thank you 🙏🏻❤️ pic.twitter.com/j2s2sezvSS — Tom Brady (@TomBrady) February 1, 2023

This isn’t our first rodeo with Tom Brady and retirement. But after a tumultuous season with the Buccaneers that came to a brutal end against the Dallas Cowboys, the writing did seem to be on the wall for the 7-time Super Bowl winner.

In his brief video message that clocked in under a minute, he made sure to shoutout everyone, from his family to his competitors – all of whom played a part in his two decades worth of the highest level of football imaginable.

Tom Brady reportedly had “family considerations” as one of the major factors that led to his second and seemingly final retirement from the NFL, per NFL insider Ian Rapoport.

While Brady will no longer be slinging passes on the field, he won’t be away from the football universe for long. He signed a monster $375 million deal with Fox last year to become their lead analyst once he hangs up his cleats. Many wondered how long Fox would have to wait before he stepped into the broadcasting booth. Now we have an answer.

With seven championship rings, three MVP awards, 10 MVP top-five finishes, and 15 Pro Bowls across 23 seasons, it’s going to be a long time before we see someone even come close to the level of success Tom Brady had for his career.