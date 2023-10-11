The NLDS between the Philadelphia Phillies and the Atlanta Braves has been a great one so far. The Braves finished the season with the most wins in the MLB as they racked up 104 victories in the regular season. They are the #1 seed in the National League, and after the Phillies defeated the Miami Marlins in the Wild Card round, they earned a date with Atlanta. The Braves are the favorite to win the World Series right now, but the Phillies showed that they aren't going to be an easy out when they took game one in Atlanta.

After the Phillies took game one, the Braves stormed back to even up the series in game two. The series has now shifted over to Philadelphia, and whoever takes game three is going to be in complete control of the series as it is a best of five. So far, the Phillies are dominating game three, and some drama between Bryce Harper and Orlando Arcia has escalated.

In game two, the Braves won on a wild double play in the 9th, and Orlando Arcia had some words for Bryce Harper. Fast forward to game three, and Bryce Harper gave Arcia a stare down after he landed a home run. He then hit another home run later in the game, and it looked like he stared down Arcia again.

Great angle of Bryce Harper’s HR. Little stare at Orlando Arcia 🔥🔥#AttaBoy pic.twitter.com/LLgoPwjCO2 — John Clark (@JClarkNBCS) October 11, 2023

As Harper rounds second, you can see him give Arcia a glance over at short. The Phillies are currently up 8-2 late in the game, and it looks like they are going to take a 2-1 series lead. Barring a major comeback, the Braves are going to be facing elimination in game four on Thursday. This series has provided a lot of entertainment so far, and the fireworks are sure to continue as we have at least one more game in the series. If the Braves win Thursday, the winner-take-all game five will be in Atlanta on Saturday.