The Philadelphia Phillies are taking their NLDS Game 2 loss to the Atlanta Braves personally. Phillies sluggers Bryce Harper and Nick Castellanos both pulled up to Citizens Bank Park before Game 3 rocking some Colorado football gear. Harper wore a Deion Sanders-themed t-shirt while Castellanos rocked a Colorado hoodie with “Prime” across the chest.

They done messed around pic.twitter.com/MivRO0RX9A — Philadelphia Phillies (@Phillies) October 11, 2023

Sanders famously said that Colorado State head coach Jay Norvell made things personal after making comments criticizing Sanders back in September. “They done messed around” is also part of Sanders' quote on the matter.

The Phillies blew a four-run lead to the Braves in Game 2, evening the series as it shifts to Philadelphia for the next two games. Harper was the final out in the game after his baserunning mistake led to a game-winning double play by the Braves.

Braves shortstop Orlando Arcia – who is 1-for-7 at the plate through the first two games of the series – reportedly mocked Harper for his mistake after the game in Atlanta's locker room.

Harper has already produced big-time for the Phillies in the series, going 3-for-6 with a solo home run, three runs scored and three walks. He continues to put on solid performances after leading the Phillies to the World Series last season thanks to his postseason 1.160 OPS.

Game 3 is a massive tilt between the Braves and Phillies that could decide the series. As if Philadelphia needed any extra motivation, they appear to be heading into the game with a certain type of swagger that no opponent should want to face.