Bryce Harper sent the whole MLB world into a frenzy after his incredible home run for the Philadelphia Phillies in Game 3 of their NLDS against the Atlanta Braves.

With the game tied at 1-1, Harper stepped onto the plate clearly motivated to score. And he didn't disappoint as he sent the ball far and high into the deep right field. Even better for the Phillies, the home run resulted to three runs that allowed them to take the 4-1 lead.

Sure enough, fans went wild after seeing Harper's moonshot. The Phillies were reeling after choking in Game 2 and allowing the Braves to erase their 4-0 lead and come back to win. This time around, Harper clearly didn't want that to happen. When there's an opportunity to score, he would gladly take it.

The Phillies ended the third inning with a 6-1 advantage.

Here are some hyped reactions to Harper's massive home run:

BRYCE HARPER DEMOLISHED! THAT WAS OBVIOUS! pic.twitter.com/ALs38vPB5V — Talkin’ Baseball (@TalkinBaseball_) October 11, 2023

THREE RUN BRYCE BOMB THIS MAN HAS PHILLY ON HIS DAMN BACK pic.twitter.com/Ccj8eSCsku — Jared Carrabis (@Jared_Carrabis) October 11, 2023

https://twitter.com/BlakeHHarris/status/1712229622149001321

For those not in the know, Bryce Harper also made history with his timely homer. It is now his ninth career home run in the NLDS, which is tied with Chippers Jones for the most ever, per Jesse Rogers of ESPN. And considering the way he's playing, it's only a matter of time before he claims the solo spot for that record.

It remains to be seen if Harper can maintain his top form as they look to upset the Braves in the NLDS. Sure enough, though, the Phillies will love their chances after everything they have accomplished so far.