On the latest edition of “The 6-1-1 Podcast,” Chase Utley was speaking to hosts and former teammates Ryan Howard and Jimmy Rollins about Philadelphia Phillies star Bryce Harper and the impact he has had on the city. On the show, Utley would make a statement that he feels because of past Phillies teams featuring himself, Howard, and Rollins which brought a lot of success, it swayed Harper to choose his current destination.

“We were a really good team,” Utley said. “So one, I feel like we should have some recruiting credit for him choosing the Phillies because of how, I would imagine he admired what we were doing on a daily basis, one our performance to the electric crowd. So anyways, looking back on him signing with the Phillies. I never disliked him, but he was the enemy. I definitely respected what he did, he played hard, right? He ran hard. Helmets flying off. Hair is going everywhere. He's diving. He's intense, which I appreciate, which you know, the Philadelphia fans appreciate.”

Chase Utley had initial questions when Bryce Harper joined Phillies

Utley, Howard, and Rollins brought Philadelphia a World Series championship in 2008 which hasn't been won since, though Harper led the team to the series in 2022, but lost in six games to the Houston Astros. Still, Utley had some initial concerns when Harper joined the Phillies back in 2019 on a $330 million contract if he would keep the same intensity which he has tenfold.

“My first question was, when I saw him sign with the Phillies, is he going to be able to keep that, is he going to be able to keep that pace up and not let the 300 bazillion dollars that he's getting affect him?” Utley asked. “And to his credit, it's been amazing, but he has, he has kept that up. He's not getting younger, but he's still that same player that has that fire and that aggressive attitude, and it's really kind of remarkable what he's done in such a short time, they haven't won a World Series.

“They went to a World Series, they're playing amazing baseball over the past few years, and he's a huge part of that,” Utley continued. “But he's doing the right things. He's recognizes the fan base and how special they are. He's still emotional, he smiles a little bit, but there's a lot of passion and energy in the way that he plays. I think he's really represented the Phillies well and I'm happy for not only the fan base for them to be able to see him, but also for Bryce, and his teammates to feel the love that we felt.”

Harper is currently batting a .279 average to go along with 25 home runs and 75 RBIs as the Phillies are currently 69-46, putting them first in the NL East.