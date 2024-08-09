ClutchPoints is not affiliated with, endorsed by, or in any way connected to any sportsbook. Gambling is not offered on this website in any form.

The Philadelphia Phillies lost six games in a row last week. They went through a very rough patch. Every team goes through at least one of them in a season. It seems that the Phillies have fought through their problems and have now emerged on the other side. They have won three straight games after beating the Arizona Diamondbacks 6-4 on Thursday night in the first game of this four-game showdown between the two teams which played in the 2023 National League Championship Series. It is reasonable to say — based on the Phillies' recent struggles and the uncertainties connected to their pitching staff — that there is no clear-cut favorite in the National League. However, the Phillies have shown what they look like when they're at their best. That team is the best team in baseball. It's just a matter of whether that team will show up often enough in October. Beating the D-Backs in the first game of this series had to feel good for a Philadelphia team which will never forget losing Games 6 and 7 at home to Arizona in last year's NLCS. Let's see if the Phillies maintain positive momentum after their recent slide.

Phillies-Diamondbacks Projected Starters

Zack Wheeler vs. Ryne Nelson

Zack Wheeler (11-5) has a 2.77 ERA. The contender for the National League Cy Young Award was hammered by the Yankees a week and a half ago, but he rebounded by shutting out the Mariners in eight strong innings on Sunday. It's true that the Mariners have one of baseball's weakest batting orders, but eight shutout innings is excellent no matter the opponent. Wheeler is the ace of this staff, and his team will expect him to step forward against the team which eliminated the Phillies from the 2023 MLB playoffs.

Last Start: Sunday, August 4 vs the Seattle Mariners: 8 IP, 2 H, 0 R, 0 HR, 1 BB, 9 K

2024 Road Splits: 10 starts, 60 1/3 IP, 42 H, 21 R, 7 HR, 19 BB, 61 K

Ryne Nelson (8-6) has a 4.65 ERA. The middle-of-the-rotation starter for Arizona has been better over the past several weeks, but in his most recent start against the Pirates, he struggled. With Wheeler on the mound for Philly, Nelson knows he can't afford to make too many mistakes. This is a huge challenge for a pitcher Arizona will need in order to maintain a playoff spot in the next several weeks.

Last Start: Sunday, August 4 vs the Pittsburgh Pirates: 5 IP, 6 H, 4 R, 0 HR, 2 BB, 7 K

2024 Home Splits: 9 starts, 49 IP, 60 H, 30 R, 2 HR, 10 BB, 39 K

Here are the Phillies-Diamondbacks MLB Odds, courtesy of FanDuel.

MLB Odds: Phillies-Diamondbacks Odds

Philadelphia Phillies: -1.5 (-102)

Moneyline: -168

Arizona Diamondbacks: +1.5 (-118)

Moneyline: +142

Over: 8.5 (-115)

Under: 8.5 (-105)

How to Watch Phillies vs Diamondbacks

Time: 9:40 p.m. ET/6:40 p.m. PT

TV: NBC Sports Philadelphia (Phillies) / MLB (Diamondbacks) / MLB Extra Innings

Stream: fuboTV (Click for free trial)

Why The Phillies Will Cover The Spread/Win

After winning on Thursday, the Phillies will be very confident in their ability to continue to win in Phoenix, the site of two NLCS game losses last October. This series is personal for the Phils, and they have their ace — Zack Wheeler — on the bump. They have to like their position since Arizona is not pitching Zac Gallen or another elite starter.

Why The Diamondbacks Will Cover The Spread/Win

The D-Backs are the “Answer Backs” for a reason. They fought back in the 2023 NLCS against the Phillies. They bounce back from so many tough losses. It's now part of their DNA. They have played great baseball since the All-Star break, going 14-5. They'll come right back in this series and will drag the Phillies into a close game.

Final Phillies-Diamondbacks Prediction & Pick

This is a Zack Wheeler game, and the Phillies are back on track at the plate, too, having scored six or more runs in consecutive games. Go with Philadelphia here.

Final Phillies-Diamondbacks Prediction & Pick: Phillies -1.5