Phillies fans will love Eagles HC Nick Sirianni going full Philly before World Series

Game 1 of the World Series between the Philadelphia Phillies and Houston Astros is Friday night. Ahead of the game, Philadelphia Eagles head coach Nick Sirianni met with the media. He showed his support for the Phillies, rocking some interesting gear.

NFL Network’s James Palmer captured it perfectly.

Every week we get an example of how #eagles head coach Nick Sirianni is a perfect fit for Philly. I give this week's proof. Not just a #Phillies hat, but the maroon? Are you kidding me!? Then a Michael Jack shirt? If he had no help with these selections look out South Philly pic.twitter.com/1LegcK0sgo — James Palmer (@JamesPalmerTV) October 28, 2022

Sirianni is wearing a maroon Phillies baseball cap and yes, a Mike Schmidt shirt.

It is a good time to be a Philadelphia sports fan. The Phillies are in the World Series. The Eagles are undefeated. The 76ers, despite their slow start this year, are expected to be a title contender this year. Even the Flyers are off to a shockingly good start.

But Friday is all about the Phillies. They face their most difficult challenge yet in the Astros. Houston might be the most well-balanced team in all of baseball. They have arguably the best, deepest starting rotation. Their bullpen is lights out and their lineup is among the best in the game.

Meanwhile, the Phillies counter with a couple strong arms atop the rotation in Aaron Nola and Zack Wheeler. Philadelphia’s bullpen is currently pitching extremely well and the offense is one fire. Phillies slugger Bryce Harper is seeing the ball as well right now as we have seen from anyone since David Ortiz in the 2013 World Series.

But he isn’t alone. Kyle Schwarber is crushing the ball. Rhys Hoskins is on fire. J.T. Realmuto and Jean Segura help build depth in the Phillies lineup. They may be underdogs, but this team fears no one. They take on the personality of the city.