The Philadelphia Phillies’ busy offseason is coming to a close as Spring Training begins. After adding players in free agency, they are working to keep their key players around for the long haul. They most recently agreed to an extension with reliever Jose Alvarado.

The Phillies announced a new contract for Jose Alvarado that keeps him in Philadelphia for the next three seasons and includes a club option for 2026. The 27-year-old lefty averages nearly 100 miles per hour on his sinking fastball but his best pitch is his cutter, which averages just under 94 miles per hour but has generated way more whiffs. His two-pitch mix makes him a very solid arm out of the bullpen.

Just yesterday, the Phillies agreed to a contract extension with Seranthony Dominguez. Now, they signed yet another one of their stellar relief pitchers to a long-term deal. Alvarado posted a 3.18 ERA last season. Although he had a 5.56 ERA in the playoffs last season, his contributions were key for the Phillies. He allowed only one run in 6.2 innings across the NLDS and NLCS.

The Phillies have a very strong starting rotation and are looking to fortify their bullpen around Dominguez and Alvarado with Craig Kimbrel, Gregory Soto and Matthew Strahm. While stars like Aaron Nola and Zack Wheeler start games for the Phillies (along with a rotation featuring Ranger Suarez, Taijuan Walker and potentially top prospect Andrew Painter), Philly could have one of the best pitching staffs in all of MLB.