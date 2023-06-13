Philadelphia Phillies catcher JT Realmuto became the first catcher to hit for the cycle since 2011 on Monday night, according to ESPN Stats & Info. Oddly enough, this rare feat was hardly the most exciting part of the night. The benches cleared in the third inning after a pitch struck Arizona Diamondbacks' Corbin Carroll in his second consecutive at-bat.

Neither pitch that hit Carroll appeared intentional, and in the context of the game, it would have made little sense for the Phillies to intentionally throw at him.

Still, Arizona manager Torey Lovullo came out of the dugout to defend his star left fielder. After exchanging words with Realmuto and the home plate umpire, he was ejected from the game.

Lovullo's temper flared, and the argument escalated. Players from both squads joined in on the action before D-Backs infielder Josh Rojas was tossed as well.

“I have nothing but the utmost respect for Realmuto,” Lovullo said in a postgame interview on Bally Sports Arizona, “This was me protecting our player and him protecting his pitcher.”

The ejection made for a very bizarre scene in Phoenix, and even the broadcasters were confused by Lovullo's reaction.

Benches clear… for no reason? pic.twitter.com/M4mZdst9Jn — NBC Sports Philadelphia (@NBCSPhilly) June 13, 2023

By this point in the game, Realmuto already had the hard parts out of the way, hitting a homer and a triple in his first two trips to the plate.

Once the triple happened, Phillies fans watching knew history could be on the way. Realmuto broke the “curse” started in 2004 by Phillies infielder David Bell, the last Phillies player to hit for the cycle. The 19-year drought finally ended on Monday.

This was also only the 17th cycle in MLB history by a catcher, out of a total of 342.