Kyle Schwarber's walk-off home run delivered the Philadelphia Phillies their sixth straight win in the form of a 5-4 victory over the Los Angeles Dodgers. But truthfully, Schwarber's big night may have started hours before his heroic homer when he was hitting bombs off of Roger Clemens during batting practice.

Clemens never played with Philly during his historic MLB career, but was in attendance to watch his son, Kody, who is on the Phillies roster currently. Schwarber stepped into the batter's box after Clemens to face his father, who was throwing batting practice for some of the team's hitters, and ended up trash-talking the seven-time Cy Young winner in hilarious fashion throughout the session.

“I think Schwarber wanted to make it happen so he could take me deep, and he did. He was talking the whole time. He sounded like a horse jockey. He was talking the whole time I was throwing. I had to throw him one splitter to get him off from hitting another homer.” – Roger Clemens, The Philadelphia Inquirer

At his peak, Clemens likely could have fanned Schwarber multiple times in one game, but it looks like Schwarber got the better of Clemens during his batting practice stint. Given how he ended up winning the game for his team, Schwarber may ask for Clemens to pitch to him before games more frequently moving forward.

Even with their recent win streak, the Phillies still have just a 31-32 record, and a lot of ground to gain in the National League East behind the Atlanta Braves and Miami Marlins. However, as we saw last season, the Phillies can get hot at any time, so it will be interesting to see if Kyle Schwarber's latest heroics can inspire Philadelphia to keep up their momentum over the next few games.