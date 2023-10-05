It was time to party for the Philadelphia Phillies on Wednesday night, as they completed a sweep of the Miami Marlins in the National League Wild Card round to set up a rematch of last year's Division Series against the Atlanta Braves. The Phillies, who have a considerable amount of momentum heading into the series against the Braves, have to be feeling confident after last year's run to the World Series.

Phillies catcher JT Realmuto summed up that confidence after the win over the Marlins with an amusing warning for the rest of the MLB Playoffs field, per Corey Seidman of NBC Sports Philadelphia.

“I say it every series, don’t give the Phils a reason to party.”

The Phillies threw quite the postseason party after beating the Marlins, with music blasting in the clubhouse, courtesy of resident deejay and backup catcher Garrett Stubbs.

It was eerily reminiscent of last season's MLB Playoffs, which saw a red-hot Phillies team ride into the Wild Card, then knock off the St. Louis Cardinals and the Braves en route to a National League Championship series victory over the San Diego Padres.

And while Philadelphia fell short of the World Series title last year, they still have the same powerful lineup- with a major upgrade in Trea Turner- and the same 1-2 punch atop the pitching rotation in Zach Wheeler and Aaron Nola.

And while it's hard to ignore the parallels of the Phillies meeting the Braves once again, this does appear to be an improved Atlanta team, which will present a significant challenge for the Phillies.

However, given their recent postseason success and home field advantage, Philadelphia has a chance to keep on partying.