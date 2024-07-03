The major league-leading Philadelphia Phillies hung on and beat the struggling Chicago Cubs 6-4 on Tuesday night.

The Phillies played without injured sluggers Bryce Harper and Kyle Schwarber, but Schwarber still did his part, making sure that rookie pitcher Michael Mercado – who earned his first big league win – moved to the front of the handshake line:

Even if Schwarber wasn't able to play, it was great to see him be a supportive teammate for the youngster.

The 31-year-old was quietly putting together one of his most complete MLB campaigns before suffering a mild groin strain and being placed on the 10-day IL. As expected, the power numbers are there – 17 homers, .447 slugging percentage and .820 OPS, but the batting average is much higher than anticipated at .250.

Harper was also placed on the IL last week. He caused some panic in Philly after saying he had “never felt anything like this before” after suffering a low-grade hamstring strain while running to first base in Thursday's 7-4 loss to the Miami Marlins. His .303 batting average, 20 home runs, 58 RBIs and .981 OPS make him a legitimate MVP candidate, so this setback is certainly disappointing on an individual level.

Phillies starter Michael Mercado earns first career win

The Phillies topped the Cubs behind a terrific performance by Michael Mercado (1-0) in his first major league start.

Mercado pitched two-hit ball over five innings for the Phillies to earn his first career win, permitting just a lone run in his second career appearance. The 25-year-old right-hander struck out four and walked two on the night.

Mercado got in an early jam after he walked a batter and gave up a single to Seiya Suzuki in the first. But right fielder Nick Castellanos made a beautiful backhanded catch while crashing into the ivy to rob Cody Bellinger of an RBI extra-base hit.

Mercado pitched out of that jam. The only other hit he allowed was Bellinger's RBI double in the third.

Wearing No. 63, Mercado was called up from AAA Lehigh Valley to take Taijuan Walker's spot on the roster. Walker was placed on the 15-day IL due to finger inflammation.

In his last five starts, Walker has given up 18 runs in 29 1/3 innings pitched. It's been rough for the right-hander, as he's looked the worst he's ever been in the last few years. The Phillies were hoping for solid performance from him at worst. Now, he's actively been the reason why they're losing games.

That being said, there could be a physiological reason for his struggles this year. Injuries are often a common and valid explanation for a pitcher's sudden dip in performance. Perhaps the Phillies can use Walker's time off to figure out if previous injuries are troubling him or if he just needs a tune up