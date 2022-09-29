Kyle Schwarber sees silver lining in Phillies trying to fumble playoff bag

The Philadelphia Phillies are dangerously close to missing out on the playoffs. Losers of nine of their last 12 games, they are just half of a game ahead of the Milwaukee Brewers for the final wild-card spot.

Even with Nick Castellanos back in action, the Phillies have lost two straight games to the lowly Chicago Cubs. Since they end their season against the mighty Houston Astros, they can ill afford to drop games against teams that should be easy wins.

As panic ensues around Philadelphia, Kyle Schwarber is trying to make people recognize the great situation that the Phillies are in. According to Matt Gelb of The Athletic, the All-Star said that they should enjoy being in the playoff race and that they can’t let the importance of these games shake their mentality.

“We have to enjoy this part because the game’s hard,” Schwarber said, via The Athletic. “The game is way too hard. If you don’t enjoy these times right now when we’re all together and we’re pushing and we’re trying to get somewhere, it can make it a lot harder.

“So we have to go out there and make sure we’re having — just like it would be if it was Opening Day or if it was the middle of July,” the Phillies slugger continued. “Whatever it is, we have to make sure we have the same mindset and not look at it like, ‘We need to do something.’ We’ll take the result at the end of the day. We’re going to have to live with it. That’s the only thing we can do.”

The Phillies missing the playoffs would sting greatly. Even in the event that they do, they can look at this season as massive progress towards their goal.