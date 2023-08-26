The Philadelphia Phillies came from behind again on Friday night, erasing an early two-run deficit and pounding the St. Louis Cardinals 7-2 at Citizens Bank Park.

The win helped the Phillies retain a three-game lead on the top NL Wild Card spot with 34 games to play. They own a three-game lead on the Arizona Diamondbacks and Chicago Cubs, and an extra half-game on the San Francisco Giants and Cincinnati Reds.

“I don’t think that our lineup really has any let up,” Garrett Stubbs said afterwards, according to MLB.com's Todd Zolecki. “Obviously, we have some horses up there at the front, but it's not like you get down to 7-8-9 and there's nobody left.”

Stubbs smoked a two-out, two-run double down the left-field line to tie the game 2-2 in the bottom of the second, and it was all Phillies from there. Stubbs was scored on another double by Kyle Schwarber before the inning was over.

“To be on second base with Kyle Schwarber up is a good feeling,” Stubbs said with a smile.

The depth in Philadelphia's lineup is a big reason why the team is having so much success in the National League in 2023.

“The Phillies' Nos. 6-9 hitters entered Friday with a .760 OPS, which ranked second in baseball behind the Braves (.781),” wrote Zolecki on Friday night.

“Philadelphia's bottom three had a .747 OPS, which is the eighth-best mark in franchise history among their Nos. 7-9 hitters (non-pitchers) and the best mark since 2007 (.757 OPS).”

Although the team seems top-heavy on paper with Schwarber, Trea Turner, Bryce Harper and Nick Castellanos, the squad has been getting great production from throughout the lineup this season.

“I hope that they're not being overlooked because the way they perform on the team is so important for us,” Kyle Schwarber said about the Phillies' depth.

“That's how the lineup is constructed. One through nine is going to slap an at-bat on you. We don't want to feel like we're giving the pitcher a breather. We want to stay on him the whole time that we're out there. When you can have a lineup that's capable of doing that on a daily basis, it's really impressive.”

The Phillies and Cardinals are back at it at Citizens Bank Park on Saturday night.