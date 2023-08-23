The Philadelphia Phillies are a win away from sweeping the San Francisco Giants, thanks to the clutch play of Trea Turner that led to their 4-3 victory Tuesday night at home. Turner turned in a walk-off two-run single in the bottom of the ninth inning off of Giants closer Camilo Doval to seal the deal for Philadelphia, sending the entire Citizens Bank Park into pandemonium.

After the game, Turner expressed his gratitude for the support he's been getting from Phillies fans.

T-Mac: “Trea can you feel the love right now?” Turner: “They got my back and I’m showing up for them.” pic.twitter.com/fZm27zmUAz — John Foley (@2008Philz) August 23, 2023

“I got a good pitch to hit and I put the barrel on it,” Turner further shared, per the Associated Press (h/t ESPN). “After that, it’s out of my control. I’m glad it didn’t end up right at [Thairo] Estrada or into the pitchers glove.”

Turner was 0-for-4 in the game before his crucial hit in the ninth inning.

Trea Turner was a splashy signing by the Phillies in the last offseason, but he struggled in the early goings of his career in the City of Brotherly Love. The 30-year-old Turner, who signed a monster 11-year, $300 million with Philly last December, slashed just .247/.299/.389 before the 2023 MLB All-Star break. However, he has seemingly turned things around, as he is now hitting .300/.341/.525 so far in the month of August.

With their win, the Phillies move four games ahead of the Giants in the race for the No. 1 Wild Card ticket in the National League. The 69-57 Phillies will look to add to that cushion when they face San Francisco in the series finale Wednesday night.