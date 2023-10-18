What the Philadelphia Phillies are currently doing in the postseason continues to be a record-breaking run that seems like there is no slowing down in sight. Another mark was set Tuesday night in the win to the Arizona Diamondbacks in the NLCS, 10-0, this time by outfielder Kyle Schwarber.

After hitting two yesterday, the 30-year old has tied New York Yankees legend Reggie Jackson for the most career home runs in the postseason by a left-handed hitter with 18 according to ESPN's Stats and Info. Meaning, Schwarber has the ability to break that record throughout the rest of the NLCS and if they make the World Series.

This isn't the only time the Phillies made their mark on history during the playoffs as funny enough, another record was broken on the first of two home runs hit by Schwarber. The shot in the bottom of the third inning gave the Phillies 14 home runs in their last four games, which is the most by any team in that span ever according to MLB's Sarah Langs.

Philadelphia has proven to be a machine, especially against starting pitchers. Another record the Phillies broke is that in the last four games, they've hit three home runs off one pitcher, which makes them the second team ever to do that in the postseason. Tuesday night, Diamondbacks' Merrill Kelly was the victim of the Phillies onslaught.

The only other team to do that? The Chicago Colts in 1894, before the start of the 20th century according to OptaSTATS.

Phillies fans will be hoping that the gas tank isn't running empty as they're looking to take a commanding 3-0 lead over Arizona Thursday in the NLCS.