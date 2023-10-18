The clock doesn't have to strike midnight for every Cinderella, but those who run into the 2023 Philadelphia Phillies are unlikely to enjoy a fairy-tale ending. The Arizona Diamondbacks' pumpkin carriage is on the verge of total derailment after they were absolutely pummeled Tuesday night in Citizens Bank Park, 10-0.

The Fightin' Phils secured a commanding 2-0 lead in the National League Championship Series and also achieved some remarkable MLB history in the process. Trea Turner set the tone with a solo home run off Arizona's Merrill Kelly in the first inning before Kyle Schwarber also took the starting pitcher yard two more times. It was the fourth consecutive game that the Phillies hit three homers off one pitcher.

They are the second team to accomplish such a feat since the Chicago Colts produced their own barrage of power in June of 1894, according to OptaSTATS. This offense is doing things not thought to be possible in the modern age.

The @Phillies' last 4 games: 3 HR off AJ Smith-Shawver

3 HR off Spencer Strider

3 HR off Zac Gallen

3 HR off Merrill Kelly They're the 2nd team in MLB history to hit 3+ HR off a single pitcher in 4 straight games (reg or post), along with the Chicago Colts from June 9-13, 1894. — OptaSTATS (@OptaSTATS) October 18, 2023

Fans really need to wrap their heads around this remarkable stretch. The last time the baseball world witnessed a flurry like this, it was coming against Hall of Famer Kid Nichols and Tom Lovett, men who both passed away long before this millennium commenced. Bryce Harper, Nick Castellanos, Turner, Schwarber and the rest of this terrifying lineup are all part of something truly special.

The question now is, can they cap it off with a World Series title? A grueling matchup could await them, either in the form of the Texas Rangers or the reigning champion Houston Astros. Although the D-backs are gritty and can't be completely counted out, Philly looks downright unstoppable.