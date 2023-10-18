On Tuesday evening, Kyle Schwarber and the Philadelphia Phillies took on the Arizona Diamondbacks in Game 2 of the teams' NLCS from Citizens Bank Park in Philadelphia after winning Game 1 on Monday. The Phillies have gotten off to a torrent start to this postseason, and that continued on Tuesday when Schwarber hit a solo home run in the third inning against Arizona to put Philadelphia up 2-0.

KYLE SCHWARBER WITH A HOME RUN FOR THE 2ND GAME IN A ROW 🔥 Phillies goes up 2-0 vs the Diamondbacks!pic.twitter.com/B6gjf4wLIy — ClutchPoints (@ClutchPoints) October 18, 2023

Kyle Schwarber's home run gave the Phillies 14 home runs in their last four games, which is the most of any team in a four-game span in all of MLB postseason history, per Sarah Langs of MLB.com. Earlier in the game, shortstop Trea Turner launched a solo blast to give the Phillies a 1-0 advantage.

The incredible home run stretch for the Phillies began in Game 3 of their NLDS series against the Atlanta Braves, in which Philadelphia launched a whopping six home runs en route to a blowout win. The Phillies would go on to dispatch the Braves in Game 4 of that series before beginning their series against Arizona.

This is the second straight postseason that Philadelphia has advanced to at least this point despite entering as the Wild Card. Last year, the Phillies made it all the way to the World Series before eventually bowing out to the Houston Astros. With a lineup that features sheer power matched by few, if any, other MLB teams, it seems that the Phillies and their home run rampage are on pace to return to baseball's biggest stage in the very near future.