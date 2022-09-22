Matt Vierling morphs into Aaron Judge, pulls off extremely rare feat not seen in 122 years

Aaron Judge is the talk of the baseball universe right now for obvious reasons. But allow Philadelphia Phillies outfielder Matt Vierling to have his moment, too. Vierling put the Phillies on his back Wednesday night at home against the Toronto Blue Jays and led them to a skid-snapping 4-3 victory in extra innings.

Matt Vierling hit like a future Hall of Famer against the Blue Jays, going 5-for-5 on the night including the walk-off single that drove Yairo Munoz to home plate for the game-winning score. With his incredible performance, Matt Vierling joined an exclusive statistical MLB club that last welcomed a member in 1900.

Via ESPN Stats & Info:

“The Phillies bounced back to beat the Blue Jays tonight on Matt Vierling’s 1st career walk-off hit. Vierling went 5-5 on the day, and is the first Phillies player since 1900 with a hit in all 5 at-bats in a game including a walk-off.”

Vierling’s hit in the bottom of the 10th inning capped off his amazing night at the plate. His previous four at-bats all resulted in hits but none drove in any runs. Matt Vierling entered the Blue Jays game batting just .234 on the season, but he raised that to .247 in just one game. He is now 8-for-23 with a double and four RBI in his last six games.

The Phillies’ victory over Toronto halted their five-game losing skid. They will look to build on that win as they take on the Atlanta Braves this Thursday for a start of a four-game series.