Aaron Judge’s hilarious reaction to spoiled Yankees fans unimpressed with his double vs. Pirates

Aaron Judge will have to wait for at least another day for his 61st home run of the 2022 MLB season to come. He nearly had it Wednesday night at Yankee Stadium against the Pittsburgh Pirates when he hit a ground-rule double in the fifth inning. For a moment there, Yankees fans thought they were going to witness history be made again, but a double wasn’t too shabby either.

But since they have been so spoiled by the greatness of Aaron Judge, they did not seem to cheer enough after his hit was ruled a double instead of a foul.

Aaron Judge ground rule double drills the left field camera pic.twitter.com/J5zYhBiJ1a — Talkin' Yanks (@TalkinYanks) September 22, 2022

Aaron Judge was later asked about it and hilariously said he probably should tone down on hitting doubles.

"I gotta cut out this double stuff I guess" 🤣 Aaron Judge said he got confused when he hit a double in the 5th inning because he didn't hear any cheering from the fans pic.twitter.com/6qL1ajJhah — Yankees Videos (@snyyankees) September 22, 2022

That’s just another indication of how insanely good Aaron Judge is playing this season. He is putting together arguably the best individual baseball season of all time. Judge woke up Wednesday holding the American League Triple Crown and still owning it by the end of the Pirates game. He is now slashing .317/.421/.705 to go with his 60 home runs and 128 RBI. His doubles count in 2022 is now up to 27 (he had two doubles Wednesday) –three more than his previous career-high.

There seems to be no limit to what Aaron Judge can do, and with several games remaining in the regular season, it’s only a matter of time before he ties and breaks Roger Maris’ AL record of 61 home runs in a season.

Judge and the Yankees have a four-game series coming right up against the Boston Red Sox that begins Thursday.