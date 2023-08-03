Philadelphia Phillies pitcher Michael Lorenzen excelled in his Philadelphia debut as he took the mound against the Miami Marlins on Thursday.

The 31-year-old pitcher ended the outing with six hits, two runs, one walk and five strikeouts over eight innings. Phillies reliever Seranthony Domínguez pitched in the bottom of the ninth, finishing the Miami matchup with one hit and strikeout.

Marlins right-hander Johnny Cueto pitched in six innings for Miami, ending the game with five hits, four runs, four strikeouts and two walks.

Two Phillies runs in the second and seventh innings paved the way for a 4-2 Philadelphia victory at LoanDepot Park. Phillies right fielder Nick Castellanos finished the day with two runs, one hit and a .274 batting average.

Lorenzen, a former seven-year veteran for the Cincinnati Reds, signed a one-year, $8.5 million contract with the Detroit Tigers in December. Lorenzen earned a record of 5-7 over 18 games played and started in 2023, highlighted by a seven-strikeout performance when the Tigers earned a 4-0 victory over the Pittsburgh Pirates in May.

“He got a lot of funny swings, or a lot of takes, and he was filling up the strike zone,” Tigers manager A.J. Hinch said of Lorenzen in May, via Detroit Free Press Tigers Reporter Evan Petzold. “He did lose it for a little bit and regained himself. His adjustments were nice. He pitched six really solid innings.”

The All-Star pitcher was traded to the Phillies on Tuesday in exchange for second baseman prospect Hao-Yu Lee, Philadelphia's No. 5 prospect, according to MLB Pipeline.

“We appreciate Tigers fans and the city and the staff here,” Michael Lorenzen said on Tuesday, via ESPN Staff Writer Jesse Rogers. “They followed through on their promise for me: ‘You're gonna come here, we're gonna make you better.' They definitely did that. I told (general manager) Scott (Harris) on the phone, ‘You followed through, and I appreciate that.'”