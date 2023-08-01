The Philadelphia Phillies are hopping into the MLB trade deadline frenzy. They are acquiring Michael Lorenzen from the Detroit Tigers in a trade, per Jeff Passan of ESPN.

‘The Philadelphia Phillies are in agreement on a trade to acquire right-handed starter Michael Lorenzen from the Detroit Tigers, sources tell ESPN.'

Lorenzen was one of a few Tigers players on the market, along with fellow pitcher Eduardo Rodriguez, who has drawn interest from plenty of teams. The Phillies land Lorenzen in a much-needed move, and he has a 5-7 record with a 3.58 ERA on the season and had four consecutive shutout appearances recently before giving up three runs last time out to the Los Angeles Angels.

The Tigers are acquiring 2B Hao-Yu Lee in the deal, who is the No. 5 prospect in the Phillies organization.

The Phillies are 11 games behind the Atlanta Braves for the top spot in the National League East, but they have their eyes set on a Wild Card spot, and adding Lorenzen to the rotation should certainly help. There were a number of trade targets for the Phillies, and Lorenzen makes a lot of sense. For the Tigers, they are 12 games below .500 and are in sell mode, and it's likely that Rodriguez is the next player to be traded away.

Lorenzen spent his entire career with the Cincinnati Reds before going to the Angels in 2022 and then coming to the Tigers. The veteran should see a lot of work in the rotation for the Phillies, and there could be more moves coming.