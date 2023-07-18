The weeks leading up to the MLB trade deadline are some of the most exciting times of the baseball season. Contenders are trying to gain any sort of edge against each other, and star players are shockingly moved to teams clamoring to make themselves better. One of those teams this year is the Philadelphia Phillies and their quest to make another deep postseason run.

The Phillies enter Tuesday's action with a 51-42 record, putting them a half-game out of a wild card spot in the National League playoff picture. They are pretty well constructed, but a few moves before the Aug. 1 deadline will make them better and give them a higher chance of securing a playoff spot. They did not lock up a spot in the postseason last year until the final series of the season and rode that momentum all the way to the NL pennant.

The Phillies have the prospects to make a big splash but it's unlikely they let go of the likes of Andrew Painter and Mick Abel. Still, Philly should be active before the deadline and add several players who can have an impact on where the team goes this fall. If the Phillies make the right moves, they could find themselves back in the World Series. Here are some players they can buy low on and get better in the process.

3. Lane Thomas, Nationals OF

Potentially the most expensive player on this list, Lane Thomas is having a career year with the Washington Nationals. The right fielder has a .827 OPS with 14 home runs and 24 doubles. He's also scored 62 runs, the same amount he scored in 146 games last season.

The Phillies have a ton of flexibility when it comes to their outfield, especially now that Bryce Harper is expected to return to the field and play first base. That opens up the designated hitter spot for Kyle Schwarber, and with the recent injury to Christian Pache, the Phillies could use another outfielder.

In steps Thomas, who is under contract through 2025. He'd give the Phillies another starting option in the outfield and would solidify the bench, whether it be with Thomas or whoever he is replacing in the lineup. He would cost a little extra because he's coming from a team in the division and he's not a rental, but the Phillies have the pieces to get something done without feeling like they lost a ton of valuable assets.

2. Kenyan Middleton, White Sox RP

One of the sneaky best relievers in the MLB, Kenyan Middleton would be a sneaky good option for Philadelphia to trade for. The 29-year-old has been very good for the Chicago White Sox in 2023, though he has struggled recently. Overall he has a 3.00 ERA in 35 games, striking out 43 batters. He was lights out until June and has a 5.02 ERA since then.

Live and breathe baseball? 🚨 Get viral MLB graphics, memes, rumors and trending news delivered right to your inbox with the Clutch Newsletter. SUBSCRIBE NOW 🔥

Those recent numbers could make Middleton a bit cheaper than he should be. The White Sox are sure to let go of some pieces, so why wouldn’t teams call for relief help, something Chicago has plenty of. Middleton has shown inconsistency in the past, but he has a solid whiff percentage and chase rate this season, two factors that would make him a bonafide option for Rob Thomson in the playoffs.

The Phillies have the fourth-best bullpen ERA in the National League and the best reliever ERA in baseball since April 16. Adding Middleton would make them even more formidable and give Philly some wiggle room when it comes to bringing back injured relievers or prospects. The Phillies should at the very least give the White Sox a call, if not for Middleton, then Joe Kelly.

1. Jack Flaherty, Cardinals SP

You can never have enough starting pitching, especially if you're fighting for a playoff spot. That's exactly what the Phillies are doing and they'll most certainly add a starting pitcher before the deadline. Jack Flaherty is likely their best option and he could give Philly perhaps the best rotation in the National League if he's at the top of his game.

Flaherty has stayed healthy throughout the season, making 18 starts. He has a respectable 4.29 ERA with 96 strikeouts and seven quality starts. He has looked like the Jack Flaherty of old as of late, going 3-0 with three straight quality starts, two of them scoreless, in his last three outings.

Phillies starting pitchers have a 4.25 ERA and a whole bunch of inconsistency this season, especially from aces Aaron Nola and Zack Wheeler. Adding a veteran rental in Flaherty who can turn it up and become a key part of the rotation would be huge for Philly. It would likely motivate Nola and Wheeler to get back to form and carry the Phillies pitching staff through the gritty days of the season.

The Phillies expected to have Painter, their top prospect, available at this point in the season, but he may not be available at all in 2023 as he deals with elbow issues. That gives Philadelphia even more incentive to add a starting pitcher via trade, regardless of the tier of pitcher he is.

Jack Flaherty should be somewhat cheap considering he is a free agent at the end of the season. He can really help the Phillies ease up on their starting pitching and give some guys extra rest. Assuming they keep the other guys they have started this season, the Phillies could opt for a six-man rotation for a little bit if they acquire Flaherty or another starter. Dave Dombrowski is never shy to make a move. The Phillies will definitely make some noise at this year's trade deadline.