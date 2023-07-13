After coming up short in the 2022 World Series, the Philadelphia Phillies are aiming to get back to the Fall Classic. Doing so might require a big addition at the 2023 MLB trade deadline, considering the Phillies exit the All-Star Break outside of the latest playoff picture. A Shohei Ohtani trade would surely boost Philadelphia's championship hopes. Is there a realistic chance for the Phillies to acquire Shohei Ohtani from the Los Angeles Angels during the 2023 season?

The Angels, of course, would first have to make Ohtani available, something they've been reluctant to do. If Los Angeles continues to fall further out of the playoff race, the odds of the Angels changing their mind will increase. If Ohtani does hit the trade market, the Phillies would be among the logical suitors.

John Middleton might not have the same sized wallet as New York Mets owner Steve Cohen, but the Phillies owner is underrated when it comes to his willingness to spend. Middleton gave out $300 million contracts to Trea Turner and Bryce Harper in recent years. Philadelphia also inked Zack Wheeler, JT Realmuto and Nick Castellanos to nine-figure deals. Don't be shocked if the Phillies show a willingness to give Ohtani a record contract.

In spring training, Middleton said he'd be disappointed if the Phillies only won a single World Series title. Trading for Ohtani and re-signing the two-way star could allow Philadelphia to contend for championships for the next decade.

The Shohei Ohtani trade offer the Phillies must make to the Angels ahead of the 2023 deadline

Any Ohtani trade offer should be centered around highly touted prospects. If the Angels trade one of the best players in MLB history, it's an admission that they must rebuild their roster in order to compete. The Phillies have a few minor-league players who have star potential at the next level. Philadelphia must ask itself how much young talent it's prepared to surrender for a player who could leave as a free agent in just a few months.

Ohtani's trade value is less than that of other All-Stars who are signed to long-term deals. His impact as a pitcher and a hitter, however, would still require the Phillies to send the Angels a haul of prospects. Given Los Angeles' history of underwhelming pitching, Philadelphia's pitching prospects would be particularly attractive to the Angels.

Double-A pitcher Andrew Painter is the Phillies' top-ranked prospect and the No. 9 prospect in all of baseball, according to MLB Pipeline. There's probably no way around giving up Painter in an Ohtani deal. Ohtani's contract status makes it a risky decision, but if the Angels start accepting offers for the likely 2023 AL MVP, it stands to reason that at least one suitor will put its best minor leaguer on the table.

If the Phillies give up Painter, they might be able to get away with keeping their second and third-ranked prospects. Griff McGarry, the Double-A pitcher ranked No. 4 in the Phillies' system, might have to be included in the deal. Four of Philadelphia's prospects in the No. 6-10 range are outfielders. The Angels could theoretically take their pick. For the sake of this exercise, let's put No. 7 prospect Gabriel Rincones Jr. and No. 9 prospect Carlos De La Cruz in the deal.

With Painter, McGarry, Rincones Jr. and De La Cruz in a trade package, Philadelphia could entice Los Angeles to pull the trigger on a deal. The Phillies should then waste no time in making Ohtani a historic contract offer to prevent him from heading elsewhere in free agency.