The Philadelphia Phillies have some serious catching up to do in the second half of the 2023 MLB regular season if they are to make the postseason. They hit the MLB All-Star break with a winning record of 48-41 but that's still 12 games behind of the Atlanta Braves for the top spot in the National League East. They are even trailing the Miami Marlins, who are 8.5 games better than Philadelphia at this point of the campaign.

All that being said, the Phillies have seemingly already started to turn things around.

Via Buster Olney of ESPN:

“The Phillies since June 3rd: 23-9 W-L 2.96 ERA, more than half a run better than any other team.

They are eighth in scoring in that stretch. They feel like they have a lot of offensive upside in front of them, with an expectation that Turner will have a better second half and Harper will hit for power. Dombrowski will add at the deadline. A dangerous team.”

As Olney implied, once both Trea Turner and Bryce Harper find their groove, the Phillies are going to take flight. Turner, who was a major offseason signing by the Phillies, who inked him to a massive 11-year deal worth $300 million last December, is slashing just .247/.299/.389 with 10 home runs and 32 RBIs thus far this season. Those are not the numbers the Phillies had in mind when they gave him that aforementioned offer, but it's certainly too early to lose hope in him. Harper, on the other hand, is hitting nicely with a .290 batting average, but his lack of home-run production is noticeable, with three blasts to date. That power is going to come sooner than later for the seven-time All-Star.