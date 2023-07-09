The Philadelphia Phillies have managed to turn things around after their extremely slow start to the 2023 MLB season, and with just one game left before the All-Star break, they have climbed all the way up to a 48-40 record. Despite that, the Phillies have been forced into a tough decision right before they reach the break when it comes to Jose Alvarado's injury status.

In his third season with the Phillies, Alvarado has been lights out (0-0. 1.38 ERA, 6 SV, 39 K, 1.15 WHIP) at the backend of their bullpen. Alvarado hasn't pitched since July 6th after dealing with a cranky left elbow, and it looks like a trip to the injured list is required in order to get the star reliever back to full health.

Via Matt Gelb:

Live and breathe baseball? 🚨 Get viral MLB graphics, memes, rumors and trending news delivered right to your inbox with the Clutch Newsletter. SUBSCRIBE NOW 🔥

“The Phillies put José Alvarado on the IL this morning with left elbow inflammation. More in a bit.”

With other key members of the Phillies bullpen struggling at times, Alvarado's emergence has been a welcome sight. Alvarado wasn't necessarily bad during his first two seasons in Philadelphia, but it's safe to say that this has been the best stretch of his career by far, which is another reason why this is such a tough blow.

Luckily for Philadelphia, they have a few days without games to allow Alvarado to rest up, and hopefully return shortly after they return from the break. But the Phillies will be holding their breath hoping that this injury doesn't ruin Alvarado's momentum, or else they will have to find someone else to step up in his place.