‘Most underpaid $330 million man’: Phillies owner drops massive praise on Bryce Harper after Game 3 domination

The Philadelphia Phillies are two wins away from a World Series title after beating the Houston Astros 7-0 on their home turf. Bryce Harper’s two-run home run continued his unbelievable postseason run and kicked off a night full of home runs for the home team.

Harper’s heroics are nothing new to this magical Phillies run. The home-run-happy lineup follows his lead as he records hit after hit despite an injury that is forcing him into the DH spot rather than the outfield. According to Bob Nightengale of USA TODAY, Phillies owner John Middleton is extremely pleased to see what Harper is doing in the playoffs.

“He’s the most underpaid $330 million man alive,” the Phillies owner said, via USA TODAY. “He really is. What he’s doing is unbelievable. He’s a special player. A very special player…He’s showing everybody what he is this postseason. He’s a multi-generational talent. He’s doing everything he can to help us get that World Series trophy…And I want that [expletive] trophy back.’’

Middleton first told Harper he thinks he underpaid him the Phillies won the NLDS against the San Diego Padres. Now, there’s not even a sliver of doubt about it anymore. His first-inning homer was the sixth in his 14 games this postseason. His slash line of .382/.414/.818 and 13 RBIs prove he’s on another level right now. The Phillies are the beneficiaries as they look to win it all.

With two more games at Citizens Bank Park before heading to Houston again, the Phillies have the chance to clinch the championship at home. And we all know Bryce Harper is going to come ready to play for the next two games. Midleton, who owned the Phillies during their 2008 World Series conquest, needs to see just two more wins out of the Fightins to get the trophy back.