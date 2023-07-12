Philadelphia Phillies stud Nick Castellanos is more well-known for his offense rather than his defense, but you can't say he's not versatile.

For the first time in Castellanos' career Monday, he played center field. The best part? It literally came at the 2023 MLB All-Star Game. While no fly balls came his way, the slugger was quick to jump at the opportunity to be in CF when Rob Thomson asked him to.

Via The Philadelphia Inquirer:

Live and breathe baseball? 🚨 Get viral MLB graphics, memes, rumors and trending news delivered right to your inbox with the Clutch Newsletter. SUBSCRIBE NOW 🔥

“He asked me if I’d be up for it because I guess Gurriel and [Juan] Soto were there and I guess, saying that I graded out better than them or whatever,” Nick Castellanos said. “So he offered it to me, and I said, “Absolutely.”

“I mean, I’m not going to be vocally lobbying to play center field,” he said. “If they ever ask me to do it, I’m too much of a kid to say no. But I am proud of myself that…if people would’ve seen me play third base in the big leagues, try to learn to play right field, what everybody has said about my defense, I can now say I’ve played center field in a major league baseball game. And I’m proud of that.”

Nick Castellanos finished the Midsummer Classic 1 for 2 with a walk at T-Mobile Park. He's mostly played right field in 2023 for the Phillies, therefore, moving over to center isn't all that big of a deal. I mean, Aaron Judge has done it. Regardless, doing it on the biggest stage in baseball is something to be proud of.