The first game of the NL Wild Card Series between the Philadelphia Phillies and Miami Marlins was an intense dogfight. Nick Castellanos took center stage from the first pitch up to the last drive of the game. But, it was not his two doubles and drive in the dying seconds that made him trend on the internet. Rather, it was a particularly odd gesture in the fourth inning that caught most MLB fans' eyes.

Nick Castellanos notched a two-bagger in the fourth inning of their NL Wild Card Series showdown against the Marlins. After that, he got excited and started showing his ring finger to the Phillies dugout. MLB fans started ranting about why he was giving ‘the finger' to his own teammates. He finally addressed what the gesture meant in his latest statement, via NBC Sports Philadelphia.

“Of course, it was my ring finger, why would I flip off my teammates? I love them,” the Phillies right fielder said.

It was apparently a time for a ring for the Phillies. Castellanos was gesturing it after he hit that fourth-inning play and felt all the momentum. Fans were not the only ones confused when he made the gesture. Different Phillies players also found the gesture odd, per Alex Coffey of The Philadelphia Inquirer.

Jake Cave, Garrett Stubbs, and Brandon Marsh apparently thought that they were all being given the dirty finger. Emotions, maybe even gloves, can hide the true intentions of a gesture in a heated game. Phillies fans can sigh a breath of relief knowing that their team does not have any team chemistry issues.