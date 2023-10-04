The Philadelphia Phillies battled the Miami Marlins at Citizens Bank Park on Tuesday evening with Nick Castellanos and Bryce Harper among those drawing the attention of fans.

The Phillies were ranked incredibly high in the latest MLB power rankings and looked to assert their dominance at home against a promising Miami team. Phillies hero Bryce Harper received a legendary introduction prior to the game that fans appreciated.

Here’s the reception Bryce Harper received in pregame introductions at Citizens Bank Park. pic.twitter.com/GOZ3zAWSPA — Tim Kelly (@TimKellySports) October 3, 2023

Harper was ejected last week against the Pirates, but has stayed strong en route to a .293 batting average and 21 home runs on the season. Right fielder and former Detroit Tiger Nick Castellanos has shined in his own way for the Phillies, racking up over 100 RBI to go along with 29 homers on the season.

On Tuesday evening, Castellanos made a hilarious gesture after a key hit during a wild scene at the ballpark in Philly. Some fans and pundits originally thought Castellanos held up his middle finger, but it turned out to be a different type of celebration entirely.

Nick Castellanos really just flipped off his own dugout after hitting a 68 mph blooper double 🖕pic.twitter.com/5Ms8xbqHBn — The Game Day MLB (@TheGameDayMLB) October 4, 2023

“Was his ring finger, not middle finger,” one fan said in response on X.

“Put a World Series ring on that ring finger,” another fan said.

“I cannot compel my ring finger to extend in such a manner,” another commenter added.

Every member of the Phillies' lineup had a hit in their Wild Card matchup, as the home team led 3-0 in the sixth inning.

Starter Zack Wheeler had given up zero runs in six innings while striking out a batter per inning.

The Marlins' two hits came from Josh Bell and Jesus Sanchez as the team did its best to scratch and claw its way back into the game.