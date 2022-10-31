Phillies announce Mike Schmidt, Dr. J led crew for World Series Game 3 first pitch

The Philadelphia Phillies announced a star-studded lineup for their World Series Game 3 ceremonial first pitch, per Mark Feinsand. Phillies’ legend Mike Schmidt and 76ers’ Hall of Famer Julius “Dr. J” Erving will lead the first pitch crew. Hockey legend Bernie Parent and Eagles’ star Brandon Graham will also throw out first pitches.

Mike Schmidt is arguably the greatest Phillies’ player of all-time. Schmidt crushed 548 home runs during his 18-year career. He spent each season in Philadelphia with the Phillies, winning 3 MVPs during his Hall of Fame tenure in the big leagues.

Julius Erving is considered to be one of the best NBA players of all-time. He won one MVP award while making 11 All-Star teams in the NBA. The 76ers’ legend is arguably the greatest Sixer ever.

The Phillies are currently tied at one game apiece with the Houston Astros in the 2022 World Series. They trailed early in Game 1 but roared back to upset Houston on the road. The Astros answered with a Game 2 victory in Houston, so Game 3 will be a crucial one for both teams.

Lance McCullers Jr and Noah Syndergaard are the scheduled starting pitchers for Game 3. In the end, the outcome of this game may be decided by offense. Both the Phillies and Astros feature lineups capable of leading their teams to victories.

Philadelphia entered the 2022 World Series as fairly heavy underdogs. Their chances of pulling off an upset will drastically increase with a Game 3 win. The Mike Schmidt and Julius Erving-led first pitch crew will look to energize the crowd in Game 3 and give Philadelphia an advantage early on.