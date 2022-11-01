Phillies-Astros Game 3 cancellation continues bizarre World Series streak dating back to 1993

Game 3 of the 2022 World Series between the Houston Astros and the Philadelphia Phillies will have to wait longer, as the contest has already been called off Monday night and pushed back to Tuesday.

Via Jeff Passan of ESPN:

“Game 3 of the World Series has been postponed due to inclement weather. It will be played Tuesday night here in Philadelphia. Game 4 will be Wednesday, Game 5 Thursday and, if necessary, Games 6 and 7 in Houston on Saturday and Sunday. The off-day, now Friday, will remain.”

You might have already heard or read about that even before you landed on this article, but here’s something you probably don’t know about this cancellation: it’s the fourth Phillies World Series Game 3 since 1993 that has its initial schedule affected by Mother Nature.

Via Matt Gelb of The Athletic:

“WORLD SERIES IN PHILADELPHIA

Game 3, 1993: Delayed by rain

Game 3, 2008: Delayed by rain

Game 3, 2009: Delayed by rain

Game 3, 2022: Postponed by rain”

With Game 3 postponed, the Phillies are also switching their Game 3 starter from Noah Syndergaard to Ranger Suarez, per Bob Nightengale of USA TODAY. The Astros, on the other hand, will still stick to Lance McCullers Jr. Syndergaard could be in line to start in Game 5, assuming that he will not see work out of the bullpen between then and now.

The 2022 World Series is currently tied at 1-1. The Phillies stormed back from a huge deficit in Game 1 to score a stunning 6-5 victory in extra innings in Houston. The Astros answered right back in Game 2 with a 5-2 win to avoid a difficult 0-2 situation heading into their first road game of the series.