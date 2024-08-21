At one point in the 2024 MLB season, the Philadelphia Phillies looked like a team that's impervious to adversity. They had the elite bats to continue producing at the plate, while they were led by a historically-great pitching staff. But now, that version of the Phillies seems so far away from their current form. Since June 1, the Phillies have won more games than they've lost following their dispiriting 3-1 defeat to division rival Atlanta Braves on Tuesday night.

Suffice to say, Phillies fans are not pleased. Any loss is frustrating at this point, as it is a continuation of the mediocre form they've had for over two months and counting. But a loss to the Braves may be the worst outcome there is at this point of the season. Sure, the Phillies are still ahead by six games in the win-loss column, but any loss to Atlanta opens up the door for a potential late-season collapse that sees them relinquish the division lead — and fans are panicking.

“I don’t know what conclusion to draw about the Phillies other than they aren’t very good anymore,” X user @MichaelStubel wrote.

“Phillies gonna choke this whole season away,” @J_Diggity_Dogg added.

“As a Phillies fan it’s insane to me how badly we play against the Braves in the regular season. Must be a mental thing,” @nicfrancese added.

It confounded a few fans that Phillies manager Rob Thomson chose to give Jose Alvarado a chance to pitch in a high-leverage situation. Alvarado allowed one earned run on four walks, which is not ideal for someone trying to keep the deficit at one run. But then others pointed the finger at the big guns of Philly's lineup — Kyle Schwarber, Trea Turner, and Bryce Harper, the top of the lineup, combined to go 0-12 with seven strikeouts on the night. That simply will not get it done.

“I was wondering why Alvarado was in when we were down by 1 run in a close game with our NL east rival but then I remembered Rob Thomson is a moron #Phillies,” @AllDayAuger mused.

“Kyle Schwarber, Trea Turner, and Bryce Harper went 0-for-12 with 7 strikeouts in a 3-1 loss. Don’t blame Jose Alvarado. #Phillies,” @inkstainedretch added.

“#Phillies Schwarber, Turner, Harper. 0 for 12. Pathetic, shameful, an abomination and downright disgusting. $679M for zero hits in a big game versus Braves,” @TLFrederick furthered.

There are two games left in this crucial series against the Braves; will this serve as a wake-up call for the sputtering Phillies?

Tough stretch awaits the Phillies

After the two games against the Braves that await the Phillies, there will be few easy matchups for them moving forward. They will be headed to Kansas City to face the Royals, and then they'll be heading back home as they host the Houston Astros — their 2022 World Series foe — and the Braves (again) in successive series.

Following that tough stretch, they'll be facing the Toronto Blue Jays and Miami Marlins — golden opportunities to gain separation in the NL East standings. But after that, the Phillies will be facing the Tampa Bay Rays, New York Mets (two separate series), and Milwaukee Brewers — difficult matchups.

The good news is that the Phillies' blistering 41-18 start to the season has been enough so far to give them breathing space in the division. But will that be enough to get them into the playoffs safely as a division winner?