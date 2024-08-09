The Philadelphia Phillies made headlines by trading for Baltimore Orioles outfielder Austin Hays at the deadline. However, Hays has already hit a roadblock with his new squad.

The 29-year-old is now out with a hamstring strain, via MLB.com's Todd Zolecki.

“The Phillies announced several roster moves today,” Zolecki reported. “Outfielder Austin Hays was placed on the 10-day injured-list (retroactive to 8/8) with a left hamstring strain. Outfielder Cal Stevenson had his contract selected from triple-A Lehigh Valley. Left-handed pitcher Kolby Allard was optioned to Lehigh Valley. Right-handed pitcher Max Lazar had his contract selected from Lehigh Valley. First baseman Darick Hall was designated for assignment. Right-handed pitcher Max Castillo was designated for assignment.”

Hays is slashing .256/.310/.395 with four homers and 18 RBI this season. The 2023 All-Star's power numbers have been down, as his per-season averages are 19 homers with a .433 slugging percentage.

How will this affect Philadelphia in the meantime?

The Phillies will test their depth to replace Austin Hays

Philadelphia continues to be plagued by the injury bug, as fellow outfielder Brandon Marsh had the same ailment in June, via Yahoo Sports' Cory Seidman.

“Hays has a left hamstring strain that Phillies manager Rob Thomson said is similar to the one suffered by Brandon Marsh in early June,” Seidman said. “Marsh was placed on the IL on June 3 and activated June 12.”

Luckily, though, the Phillies can lean on one of the deepest rosters in the MLB while Hays is gone.

“Without Hays, Weston Wilson and Johan Rojas will gain playing time,” Seidman continued. “Wilson is the offensive half of that equation and had a solid night Thursday starting against lefty Jordan Montgomery, singling and doubling and also barely missing a three-run double that might have been fair after all.”

Meanwhile, Stevenson will have a chance to make an impact as well in the outfield rotation. The 27-year-old has been hot in the minors this season, slashing .307/.420/.908 with seven homers and 39 RBI.

Additionally, Lazar will replace Allard and Castillo on the pitching staff. The 23-year-old has shoved in the minors this year, turning in a 1.79 ERA, a 0.84 WHIP, and 13 saves in 34 appearances. Castillo struggled this season, recording in a 5.43 ERA in 21 games, while Allard tossed just 13 innings.

Lastly, Hall has yet to play in the big leagues this season, although he's slashing .248/.324/.726 with 12 homers and 56 RBI in the minors.

While Philadelphia has the backups to get through this rough patch, the team will need better injury luck down the stretch to win it all this season.