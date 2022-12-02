Published December 2, 2022

Shortstop Trea Turner is one of the most-coveted free agents in this year’s Hot Stove season, and it’s not difficult to see why. Turner is one of the best-hitting middle infielders in today’s game, hitting for an .809 OPS while hitting 21 home runs and driving in 100 runs. Moreover, Turner stole 27 bases (out of 30 attempts), showcasing the rare combination of power, speed, and defense at one of baseball’s most difficult positions.

And with the recent reports that have come to light, it seems likelier than ever that he’ll land with the Philadelphia Phillies, the 2022 World Series runner-up.

According to The Athletic’s Ken Rosenthal (subscription required), the Phillies possess three advantages that make them a more appealing destination for Trea Turner in free agency. These advantages stretch from geographical to relational.

“As a member of the [Washington] Nationals, Turner was a teammate of Bryce Harper’s from 2015 to 2018 and of Kyle Schwarber’s for the first four months of 2021. He thrived under hitting coach Kevin Long, who was with the Nats for four years before joining the Phillies last season. And his wife, Kristen Harabedian, is from Flemington, N.J., a drive of about 51 miles from Philadelphia,” Rosenthal wrote.

These advantages track with earlier reports from MLB Network’s Jon Morosi, who deemed the Phillies as “favorites” to nab Trea Turner from the Los Angeles Dodgers. And with the Phillies franchise reinvigorated by their run to the last season’s Fall Classic, they may not hesitate to break the bank to add a player of Turner’s caliber.

Moreover, there is plenty of room for improvement over the Phillies’ incumbent shortstop, Bryson Stott. Stott hit for a .653 OPS last season while splitting 127 games between short and second base. Thus, Turner will be such a huge upgrade, and it appears the dominos are falling in the Phillies’ favor with regards to their pursuit of the All-Star shortstop.