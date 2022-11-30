Published November 30, 2022

The Philadelphia Phillies went on a tear at just the right time, as they made it all the way to the World Series despite only getting into the postseason by the skin of their teeth with an 87-75 record. Bryce Harper, Kyle Schwarber, and the rest of the Phillies lineup came through when it matters most. However, the Houston Astros stopped the Phillies’ Cinderella run short. Now, the Phillies are looking to build off of a successful 2022 season and add yet another elite position player to their ranks in Trea Turner.

Per Jon Morosi of MLB Network, the Phillies are reportedly now the favorites to land the 29-year old shortstop in free agency.

“I think right now the Phillies are viewed as the favorites [for Trea Turner]. There are other teams involved certainly, but the fit for Philadelphia is there. They are in a situation where they just made it to the World Series – they might be one player away from being able to win it all in 2023,” Morosi said.

The Phillies also possess a geographical advantage in their pursuit of Trea Turner, not to mention Turner’s close friendship with former Washington Nationals teammate Bryce Harper.

“Trea Turner [is] said by many to have a preference to play for a team that trains in Florida. Of course, he’s a native Floridian. [He’s also] a very close friend of Bryce Harper’s,” Morosi added.

Turner is sure to command a hefty sum in free agency after the season he had in 2022. In 160 games, the eight-year shortstop hit 21 home runs and 100 runs batted in on a healthy .298/.343/.466 slash line, en route to a 6.3 WAR (per Fangraphs). Turner was instrumental in the Los Angeles Dodgers’ 111-win season, although of course that ended in NLDS heartbreak.

Nonetheless, the Phillies operate in a big market, and they will not be hesitant to open up the coffers for a player as elite as Trea Turner, who plays one of the most crucial positions on the diamond, no less. Incumbent Bryson Stott may have had his moments, but Turner, should the Phillies manage to land his signature, would be a huge help in the Phillies’ quest to build successfully off of a near-championship season.