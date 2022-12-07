By Jedd Pagaduan · 2 min read

The Philadelphia Phillies as a franchise definitely feels reinvigorated by their Cinderella run to last year’s World Series. After coming oh-so-close to winning their first Fall Classic since 2008, the Phillies, led by principal owner John Middleton, aren’t shy to bolster the contending roster around megastar Bryce Harper. Not only has Philly pulled off the biggest signing of the offseason to date, inking Trea Turner to an 11-year, $300 million deal, they also snatched starting pitcher Taijuan Walker away from division rivals New York Mets after signing him to a four-year, $72 million contract.

But the Phillies are not done making moves just yet.

These days, teams can never have enough quality arms off the bullpen, especially a team with hopes of contending for a championship. On cue, Ken Rosenthal of The Athletic announced that the Phillies have signed Matt Strahm, a left-handed reliever, to add to their bullpen depth.

Strahm, now 31 years old, has had rollercoaster ride to his career, seeming to have alternated good years with poor years. His best stretch as a professional came from 2018 to 2019, back when he was with the San Diego Padres as a starter/reliever hybrid. Back in 2018, Strahm posted a 2.05 ERA in 61.1 innings of work, providing quality innings of (mostly) relief.

In 2022, Matt Strahm was solid, if unspectacular, for the Boston Red Sox. In 44.2 innings, all in relief, he posted a 3.83 ERA. But it was his strikeout stuff that came back to life, as he was able to strike out more than one batter per inning (10.48 K/9). The Phillies will be hoping that the 31-year old lefty could provide quality innings off the bullpen and, perhaps, fill the dual pitching role (starting/relieving) Zach Eflin left when he bolted for the Tampa Bay Rays.