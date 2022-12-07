By Rexwell Villas · 2 min read

The Philadelphia Phillies are making another splash in free agency. Having already won the Trea Turner sweepstakes, the Phillies turned their attention to improving their rotation and fulfilled part of that assignment by agreeing with Taijuan Walker to a four-year deal, sources tell MLB insiders Mark Feinsand Jon Heyman.

This ensures that Walker will remain not only in the National League but in the same division he played for with the New York Mets, who will have to see him on a regular basis against a bitter NL East division rival.

Walker provided stellar pitching for the Mets in 2022. Even though he was not able to earn an All-Star nod that season just as he did in 2021, he posted solid digits in his final year with the Mets, going 12-5 to go with a 3.49 ERA and 3.65 FIP. He also finished with a 111 ERA+.

The addition of Walker will further energize an already stacked Phillies rotation that features Ranger Suarez, Aaron Nola, and Zack Wheeler. It is possible that the Phillies will be making at least one more notable move to add another body to their rotation, and given what they have accomplished of late behind the front office desk, they could be pulling another shocker in free agency sooner than later.

The Phillies are coming off a World Series appearance, losing in six games in the Fall Classic to the Houston Astros.