Philadelphia Phillies pitcher Taijuan Walker has not been great this season. Despite the team's success, Walker has pitched to a 6.54 ERA in 14 starts. After another poor start on Wednesday, Phillies' manager Rob Thomson spoke honestly about Walker's place in the starting rotation, according to Tim Kelly of Phillies Nation.

“Rob Thomson said ‘we gotta talk about it' in regards to Taijuan Walker’s rotation spot,” Kelly posted on social media.

The comments come after the Phillies lost 10-0 to the Astros on Wednesday. Walker lasted six innings but allowed 13 hits and six earned runs in the effort. The offense did not help, as Houston's starter Spencer Araghetti entered the eighth inning with a no-hitter. Philadelphia still won the series due to their wins in the first two games.

Next up, the Phillies have a massive series against the Atlanta Braves. What was once a ten-game division lead has been whittled down to 5.5 before Atlanta's game against the Twins on Wednesday. A three-game sweep could create a chaotic September in the National League East.

This potential division race is all thanks to the Phillies' poor play since the All-Star break. They are 16-19 since the break, dropping two games to the Braves and three-and-a-half to the Mets in that stretch. A lot of that comes down to pitching, which has struggled outside of ace Zach Wheeler.

If the Phillies are going to get back to the National League Championship Series for a third straight year, they must figure out their pitching rotation. Who can step up to help them clinch the division and make a playoff run?

The Phillies need pitching help with Taijuan Walker's struggles

The Phillies' starting rotation is led by one of the premier arms in the league. Zach Wheeler is in contention for the National League Cy Young Award once again with a 2.74 ERA and 150 ERA+. The Phillies have paid a lot of money in free agency to have this ace-caliber pitcher and Wheeler is delivering it at 34 years old.

Homegrown star Aaron Nola has continued his excellent career as well. His 3.30 ERA is significantly better than his number from last year, 4.46. He was one of the main reasons for the struggles immediately after the break. The Phillies were 0-5 in his first five starts due to his 4.55 ERA in those appearances. Nola has settled in recently, including a seven-inning shutout performance in Tuesday's game against the Astros.

Ranger Suarez's recent injury halted his Cy Young candidacy and Cristopher Sánchez has been solid as a middle-of-the-rotation option. One of these two pitchers must step up to be an ace-caliber player down the stretch. If Walker is leaving the rotation, they will need each of their four remaining starters to pitch in big spots for the next two months.

The key to the success of the Phillies' staff is the health of Spencer Turnbull. He went on the injured list back in June with a calf injury and is eligible to return from the 60-day IL. He hit a speed bump and won't be activated right away, but should be ready to go soon. While he is likely not going to be a starter when he returns, the length out of the bullpen will be key if Walker cannot straighten out his struggles.