Rob Thomson reveals the harsh reality behind pushing Phillies’ Zack Wheeler back in World Series

Zack Wheeler struggled mightily in World Series Game 2 against the Houston Astros. The Philadelphia Phillies’ star right-hander clearly did not have his best stuff. And despite Game 3 getting rained out, Wheeler’s next start will not come until a potential Game 6 in Houston. Phillies manager Rob Thomson recently revealed the harsh Zack Wheeler reality in the World Series, per USA Today.

“It’s late in the season, velocity’s dropped a little bit, he’s (Zack Wheeler) fatigued. I just feel like he needs more time,” Thomson said.

The rainout would have allowed Zack Wheeler to possibly start Game 5 in Philadelphia. If Wheeler was fresh and ready to roll, Thompson likely would have rolled his ace out at home. However, Wheeler has seen a dip in velocity as of late. He recently addressed the dip in velocity following his underwhelming World Series Game 2 performance.

“Yeah, I mean, it’s just late in the season,” Wheeler said, via MLB.com. “Just go about my in-between start routine and hopefully get back out there.”

Zack Wheeler ultimately surrendered 5 runs (4 earned) over 5 innings in his Game 2 losing effort. He walked 3 while striking out just 3 as well. Facing the Astros is difficult enough without a velocity dip, so the decision to bring Wheeler back later in the World Series certainly is understandable.

Fortunately for the Phillies, they have an impressive offense capable of leading them to victory. Bryce Harper and the lineup will continue to cause havoc for the Astros’ elite pitching staff.

But Zack Wheeler will be ready to give the team all he las left in Game 6 if necessary.