Former MLB superstar pitcher Roger Clemens had a proud dad moment on Monday as his son, Kody Clemens, was the hero in the Philadelphia Phillies' 2-1 win in a series opener against the Tampa Bay Rays at Citizens Bank Park.

After Kody got the game-winning RBI single in the bottom of the ninth inning, Roger hopped on social media to share his reaction to his son's walk-off hit.

“Kid Rakes! @Phillies,” the now 62-year-old Roger posted on X (the social media platform formerly known as Twitter).

With the bases loaded and facing Rays pitcher Garrett Cleavinger, Kody took a ball on Cleavinger's pitch before making contact on a 95 MPH sinker to drive Bryce Harper home for the game-winning run.

Kody was seemingly overwhelmed by emotions after the game, as he looked back on his shining moment.

“That’s a backyard dream,” Kody said about his walk-off hit, per Aaron Bracy of the Associated Press. “For that moment to come up and get the job done, it’s obviously pretty cool.”

The 28-year-old infielder has shifted back and forth between the big leagues and the minors, but there's hope that he will be able to finish the 2024 MLB season on the Phillies roster, with rosters expanding in September. He was called up by Philadelphia on September 1.

Through 32 appearances with the Phillies in the 2024 MLB regular season, Kody has hit .242/.274/.484 with four home runs and 17 RBIs across 95 plate appearances.

Fans react to Kody Clemens' heroic hit

“KODY CLEMENS SAVES THE PHILLIES AND WALKS OFF THE RAYS KODY IS AS CLUTCH AS THEY COME” @mccrystal_alex

“Incredible. Red October is near” – @Rm_baz

“Clemens walkoff RBI single. Exciting win Phillies #MLB” – @sfgiantsfan15

“Lets talk about kody clemens cuz hes been the man in phillie for a while 💎”

“Gotta love the kid he helps us every time we struggle” – @Lewissky345

“Kody Clemens was the player of the game, but don't lose that at bat by Buddy Kennedy right before hand,” said @JohnStolnis. “Didn't panic, took some close pitches, took a big rip on 3-1 and then took ball four. That was a dang PRO at-bat. And then Kody did his thing.”

Phillies prevent three-game skid

The win over the Rays stopped Philadelphia from suffering another loss after absorbing back-to-back defeats to end a series away from home against the Miami Marlins.

Cristopher Sanchez started for the Phillies in the Rays game and pitched six scoreless innings, allowing only four hits while striking out four Tampa Bay batters. The lack of run support during his time on the mound led to Sanchez ultimately earning a no-decision, while reliever Carlos Estevez got the pitching win for the Phillies, who improved to 86-58.