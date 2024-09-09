ClutchPoints is not affiliated with, endorsed by, or in any way connected to any sportsbook. Gambling is not offered on this website in any form.

The Tampa Bay Rays hit the road to take on the Philadelphia Phillies Monday night. This game will continue our MLB odds series as we hand out a Rays-Phillies prediction and pick. We will also let you know how to watch the game.

Rays-Mets Projected Starters

Cole Sulser vs. Cristopher Sanchez

Cole Sulser is used as an Opener. He will be the opener for this game, and the Rays will most likely have a bullpen game.

Cristopher Sanchez (10-9) with a 3.45 ERA, 1.26 WHIP. 159 innings pitched, 131K/36BB, .265 oBA

Last Start: at Toronto Blue Jays: Win, 7 innings, 6 hits, 2 runs, 0 walks, 7 strikeouts

2024 Home Splits: 14 starts, 2.24 ERA, 0.96 WHIP, 92.1 innings pitched, 84K/14BB, .223 oBA

MLB Odds: Rays-Phillies Odds

Tampa Bay Rays: +1.5 (-132)

Moneyline: +168

Philadelphia Phillies: -1.5 (+110)

Moneyline: -200

Over: 8 (+100)

Under: 8 (-122)

Why The Rays Will Cover The Spread/Win

Tampa Bay is going to have a bullpen game, but that is not necessarily a bad thing. The Rays have a very good bullpen. In fact, Tampa Bay's bullpen is seventh in ERA, eighth in WHIP, eighth in strikeouts, and they have the fifth-most saves. The Rays bullpen does a great job keeping games close, or holding leads. With the bullpen pitching the entirety of this game, there is a chance for the Rays to be very successful on the mound. If they can continue to throw the ball well, the Rays will win.

The Rays are actually a better hitting team on the road this season. They have a higher batting average, OPS, and they have hit more home runs in less games. Along with that, the Rays crush left-handed pitching, which is what they are facing in this game. With them being better on the road, and against lefties, it is reasonable to think they will have a good offensive game.

Why The Phillies Will Cover The Spread/Win

Cristopher Sanchez is a pitcher that really benefits from sleeping in his own bed the night before. He is much better when pitching at home. At Citizens Bank Ballpark, Sanchez has an ERA that is almost three runs better than his road ERA. Along with that, Sanchez has better control, he does a better job striking batters out, and he gives up less hits. If Sanchez can continue to pitch well at home, the Phillies are going to win this game pretty easily.

The Phillies have been able to hit the ball well, especially lately. In their last 10 games, the Phillies are batting .275 with an .828 OPS. Kyle Schwarber, Bryce Harper, and Bryson Stott have led that charge. Alec Bohm, Trea Turner, and Nick Castellanos have not hit as well, but they can do damage during any at-bat. Philadelphia's offense has been the main reason for their success lately. If they can continue to hit well, they will win this game.

Final Rays-Phillies Prediction & Pick

This should be a close game. I do think the Phillies are the better team overall, but the Rays have the road numbers to prove they can win this game. However, I am going to stick with the Phillies. I think Cristopher Sanchez is too good at home to bet against, so I will take the Phillies moneyline.

Final Rays-Phillies Prediction & Pick: Phillies ML (-200)