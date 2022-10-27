‘They’re definitely giving the city hope’: AJ Brown’s epic take on Phillies’ World Series run

The Philadelphia Phillies are preparing for a hopeful World Series title run on Friday as they face the Houston Astros in Game 1 of the Fall Classic. It’s the first time since 2009 they’re on the big stage and the organization is truly giving the entire city a sense of optimism that more greatness could be on the way. Just ask Philadelphia Eagles star AJ Brown, who is sincerely rooting for the Phils to get it done.

“They’re definitely giving the city hope…I hope they win it all,” said Brown, via Josh Tolentino of The Inquirer.

Sure, the Astros are the cream of the crop but don’t forget, Philly has already taken down the defending World Series champions in the Atlanta Braves, and given how hot they are right now, truly anything is possible.

Brown is a baseball guy himself and was actually drafted by the San Diego Padres out of high school. The wideout chose to pursue football instead though. Safe to say that worked out.

Back to the Phillies. They took down the Padres in five games in the NLCS, with Bryce Harper clubbing a series-clinching go-ahead two-run homer on Sunday to send his squad through to the World Series. Harper is absolutely raking in these playoffs, slashing well over .400. It’ll be interesting to see how the Astros approach pitching to him.

Sports bring a city together and with the Eagles currently at 6-0, fans will be dreaming their NFL team can also potentially bring a Super Bowl to Philadelphia. For now, though, everyone is on board with the Phillies. Game 3 will be at Citizens Bank Park on Monday evening. It should be quite the atmosphere.